In the same year, the Chronicle received many letters addressed to Colonel Williams from soldiers who were fighting for their country on the continent. One such letter dated the 21st of January 1916 from Harry Cox read: “Dear Major, I now take the greatest pleasure of answering your most kind and ever welcome letter which came to hand a few days ago. I am glad to know that you are keeping so well in regard to health. I am in the pink of condition. Thanks very much for the tracts: they interested me very much, and I have handed them over to my chums who are sleeping with me in this cold old barn. I shall be glad when the warmer weather comes, so that we shall be able to keep ourselves dry, and with a bit of luck, shift the ‘square-heads’ back to their homes, as I am fed up with it, but still smiling, like a brother scout should do under all circumstances. Wishing you a happy New Year, from one of your old scouts, Harry Cox, 2nd Mon. Regt. B.E.F.”