ONE of the most raised questions asked each summer from dog owners is knowing where to walk their dogs.
It is such a common question as temperatures rise and there are safety concerns about hot pavements and overheating becomes more relevant.
It is important to avoid midday heat and seeking shade to protect paws from hot surfaces.
If you are looking for a more scenic view and varied place to venture, the Wye Valley Greenway is a good walk to take your dog on.
Another scenic route to walk on is the Offa’s Dyke path, you can see some amazing views over the Wye valley from Chepstow to Monmouth. Along this path you can pass Chepstow castle and the ruins of Tintern Abby.
If you wanted to walk your furry friends on a canal-side, the Llanfoist canal east walk could be for you. The Llanfoist walk is a 1.6 mile walk along the canal. It has one steep flight of steps to reach the canal.
Another walk you could go on is the 1.3 mile walk through the Caldicot castle country park. This is an easy walk with no stiles, which includes a variety of woodland and grassland habitats which is perfect to let your dogs have a sniff around as you walk through the nice, shaded areas.
Another stunning place to take your dogs on is the Monmouth to Redbrook circular walk.
This is a 6.3 mile walk from Monmouth which uses some sections from the Offa’s Dyke path and the route leaves Monmouth via the Wye bridge and Cinderford road.
