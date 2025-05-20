Families across Wales are in for a treat this May half term as Cadw launches a jam-packed programme of fun, family-friendly events with children going free with any adult membership.
From Saturday 25 May to Sunday 2 June, visitors can step back in time with a range of immersive historical experiences, interactive workshops, and hands-on activities designed to spark imaginations and bring Welsh history to life.
With over 20 events across the school holidays, highlights from the half term line up include The Freemen of Gwent at Tretower Court and Castle on Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1 from 10.30am – 40.30pm
Other events across Cadw’s historic locations include the Tretower Bat Walk (Tretower Court and Castle)