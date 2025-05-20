THIS year's Abergavenny Steam Rally on May Bank Holiday weekend will once again feature everything from machinery from a bygone age to 'flying motorbikes.'
The Rally is known for its exciting arena events and this year is no exception, with possibly the best line-up yet.
The UK’s number one motorcycle display team, Bolddog FMX will perform their death-defying stunts on the largest and most sophisticated FMX landing ramp seen anywhere in the world.
The team set the standard 15 years ago and now continues to push the boundaries of FMX and set the standard for all motorcycle display teams.
As well as the flying motorbikes, there is, as always, a fine array of vehicles to look at, arts and crafts, auto jumble, and stalls offering a wide variety of goods.
There will be few visitors to Bailey Park who are old enough to remember when steam engines were a common sight on the roads, in factories and farms.
They were the giant workhorses who took their place in the rapid development of Britain’s industrial age. These machines were exported all over the world, but are now a source of wonder when found in some far-flung holiday resort, sometimes still building roads, hauling loads.
The dedicated men and women who look after the steamers that will grace Bailey Park this weekend spend all their ‘leisure’ time looking after the giants of a forgotten age.
And let's not forget the classic cars, motor-bikes, tractors, commercial and military vehicles also on display.
Make sure you take some time to look at the stationary engines. They puff and clank away, watched proudly by their owners, sitting in deckchairs behind, occasionally stirring to squirt some oil into a belching Lister-Petter whose glory days might have been on a farm or factory, now restored to perfection.
There are also steam organs, a miniature steam train, a children’s area, and dozens of stalls with a fascinating array of goods you didn’t know you couldn’t live without. A Welsh love spoon anyone? Or how about a steering wheel from a long-forgotten Jaguar? It’s all here.
There will be a full programme of events in the arena, with Shire Horses, a dog display team, parades of vehicles as well as the death-defying motor-cycle stunt team. And be sure to look out for the special tug of war, between a mighty steam engine and hundreds of children.
Since taking over Abergavenny’s Steam Rally a quarter of a century ago, the town’s Rotary Club has raised over half a million pounds.
After necessary expenses, most of the money raised stays within the community for local clubs and organisations. A small proportion is used for Rotary charities abroad.
“We like to support youth organisations wherever possible,” confirmed Abergavenny Rotary President Keith Spencer. Who added, "In their turn, the youngsters are keen to support us by helping on the day.”
He explained, “This is a family show and the credit goes to the Rotarians and non-Rotarian volunteers who gave their total commitment to make the two days possible.
"I feel very privileged and proud to be part of it. It’s a family day out, good fun, great value for money and we're proud to make it happen for the community.”
The Abergavenny Steam Rally will be held this Sunday and Monday. You can pay at the gate but to book tickets in advance, click here.