Laura Anne Jones has described Raglan Baptist Church’s community day as a “lovely event, on a lovely day.”
The South Wales East MS attended the event on May 10, where there was a BBQ, plant sale, cafe, children’s craft, water play and a bouncy castle for children.
The day consisted of community hero awards, a performance by the Raglan Chimes, a song of the 70s sing along and a live performance by April Shipton.
Laura Anne Jones MS, Senedd Member for south Wales East, said: “The community Day hosted by Raglan Baptist Church, was such a success bringing the community together and celebrating Raglans community heroes.”
“A huge congratulations to the winners of the community hero awards, Sylivia Meredith, Joan Barrington, Janet Thomas, Rick Walker and Caroline Hinchcliffe.”