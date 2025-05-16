Councillor Lewis Evans was appointed as Town Mayor of Blaenavon at the Annual Meeting of Blaenavon Town Council, held on 12th May.
He replaces Cllr Dr Nathan Matthews, whilst there is also a new Deputy Mayor in the shape of Cllr Angela Lewis.
“It is a great honour and privilege to be appointed as Mayor of Blaenavon ,” said Cllr Evans.
“I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me by my fellow councillors at yesterday's annual meeting of the council. I look forward to serving our historic town with dedication, promoting community unity, and continuing the valuable work of my predecessor.”
“Together, I believe we can build on our shared achievements and ensure Blaenavon remains a proud and vibrant place to live, work, and visit.”
The new deputy mayor hopes she will be able to make a difference during her term of office, saying she is honours to have been elected by her fellow councillors.
“I am honoured to have been appointed Deputy Mayor of Blaenavon at last night's annual meeting. I would like to thank my fellow councillors for their confidence in me.”
“I look forward to supporting the mayor in the year ahead and serving our community with enthusiasm, integrity, and a strong sense of civic duty. It is a privilege to be part of a team working to make a positive difference for Blaenavon and its residents.”
The appointments were confirmed at the Town Council’s AGM on Monday May 12