Existing free car parks in Monmouthshire will not have pay and display machines installed, following a review conducted by the local authority.
The independent review into parking across the county means no changes will be made to the existing free car parks.
Assessments were conducted throughout the county, including in Usk, where concerns had previously been raised by local businesses, residents, shoppers and surrounding villagers that they would have to pay to leave their car in the town.
In a survey conducted by Usk Town Council, an overwhelming 93 per cent of respondents were found to be in favour of retaining free parking.
Free car parks will also remain on Rockfield Road, in Monmouth and Byfield Lane in Abergavenny among other destinations.