Campaigners have been praised by a Senedd member for their dedication to the cause of accessible infrastructure at Abergavenny station.
Network Rail will continue to complete snagging works over the next couple of weeks and will monitor the lifts as part of their onboarding process.
Local MS for Monmouth, Peter Fox, who visited the site in March has said: “I am pleased to finally see the opening of the bridge after such a long campaign. Local efforts really do make a difference.
“I visited the site in March with Network Rail and Transport for Wales and was very impressed at the ongoing works.”
“This bridge is the first of its kind in the United Kingdom and is certainly a very impressive structure. It will go such a long way in improving access and experiences for disabled passengers.”
“A special thanks must go to Cllr Powell for her tireless efforts towards Abergavenny, and like her, I am very much looking forward to passengers using it for the first time.
Responding to the opening of the bridge Councillor Powell stated: “It is fantastic news, that after years of campaigning the bridge is finally opening, improving access to all members of society for the first time.”
“This new bridge will enhance safety and provide much needed accessibility, allowing everyone to enjoy the convenience of this station.”
“I am glad my campaigning for this bridge has not been in vain for all these years, I am looking forward to seeing it in use.”