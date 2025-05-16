A WEIGHTLIFTER and climber ended up in a coma and was diagnosed with a brain tumour after ignoring "warning sign" headaches and nosebleeds he put down to working long hours and heavy gym training, reports George Jones of SWNS
Scott Hinch, 31, from Abergavenny, led a fit and active lifestyle and appeared to have no significant health problems.
But on his way to work in August 2019, he suffered a seizure and was rushed to Nevill Hall Hospital.
He was put in an induced four-day coma and, and after waking up, an MRI revealed a grade 2 astrocytoma – a type of cancerous tumour that usually develops in the brain or spinal cord – and was given three to five years to live.
Scott underwent emergency surgery to partially remove the tumour and started his first round of treatment to keep the cancer at bay, which entailed seven weeks of radiotherapy and 12 cycles of chemotherapy.
But his cancer returned two years later and he began his second round of treatment – 20 months' worth of intensive chemotherapy, condensed into 10.
He is now undergoing his third round and says he suffers "relentless fatigue" and is "dependent" on mum, Fiona Lott, because he "can't leave the house most days".
The solar engineer said: "Looking back, I now realise there were signs. Headaches, nosebleeds, things I chalked up to long work hours. Maybe heavy training and not drinking enough water. I even went to the opticians, but nothing was picked up.
"Most days, I can't leave the house. But I'm still here, and that's something I'm grateful for."
Although the prognosis is generally good, with grade 1 cases having a 96 per cent chance of survival after five years, it can decrease to below 30 per cent for those with grade 3 or higher.
Scott said of waking from his four-day induced coma – after 45 minutes of continuous seizures – and being told the "devastating" news: “"It was frightening. I was shocked and scared and didn't know what was going on...
“I had no memory of anything since leaving the house. I had four days completely missing, I remember setting off for work and then waking up in the hospital with doctors and nurses over my bed. “
The 31-year-old lost his driving license and had to sell his car, and added: “It felt like losing my independence. I couldn’t visit friends, and the risk of infection meant limited visitors. I felt incredibly isolated."
But nearly six years later, Scott is still battling and remains determined.
To help raise awareness, his mum, Fiona, and auntie, Lyndsey, are taking on the ‘200k in May Your Way’ challenge to raise money for the Brain Tumour Research Charity.
Fiona said: "Watching my son go through the trauma of surgery and three rounds of treatment for brain cancer has been heartbreaking.
“No family should have to experience the fear, uncertainty and pain we have. If our efforts can help spare just one family from this suffering, every step will be worth it.”
To support Fiona and Lyndsey's challenge, go to justgiving.com and search for Lyndsey's fundraiser for Brain Tumour Research.