POLICE officers have been conducting house to house enquiries and studying CCTV following an incident that occurred last Friday night in Abergavenny’s Croesonen Gardens.
A police spokesperson told the Chronicle, “At about 8pm on Friday, May 16, we had a report that a ball bearing had damaged a window of a property on Croesonen Gardens.”
Fortunately no-one was injured, but officers have been carrying out enquiries and the local neighbourhood policing team will be carrying out regular patrols of the area.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting 2500154972, you can send a direct message on Facebook or X,or online: https://www.gwent.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/