A PARASITIC infection linked to animal feeding sessions at a South Wales farm has now (May 15) reached 81.
Cases of ‘cryptosporidium’ have been linked with visits to Cowbridge Farm Shop, Marlborough Grange Farm, in the Vale of Glamorgan, during March and April.
The farm stopped all public feeding sessions involving animals on April 29 and is cooperating with an investigation. The infection has led to 16 people requiring hospital treatment for at least one night.
Beverley Griggs, consultant in health protection at Public Health Wales, said: “We are continuing to work with our partners to investigate this outbreak and to reduce the risk of further transmission.
“Cryptosporidium infection often clears up without treatment, but it can be more serious for vulnerable people.”
Cryptosporidium is a parasite which can cause a type of gastrointestinal illness. It is often associated with animal contact, especially young farm animals including calves and lambs.
Symptoms of cryptosporidium typically appear two to ten days after exposure and can last for up to two weeks.
Officials from Public Health Wales (PHW) warned that infection can still be spread after symptoms lessen and has urged those affected not to go swimming for at least two weeks.
PHW and other agencies met on Wednesday (May 14) for the fourth time since the outbreak began to help plan and coordinate a response.
Those planning to visit a petting farm has been reminded to avoid close contact with animals, supervise children closely, and wash hands thoroughly with soap and warm water after touching animals or walking around a farm.
Officials said alcohol gel, typically used during the coronavirus pandemic, is not sufficient protection.
It is advised that anyone who visited the farm and is experiencing symptoms like diarrhoea, stomach pain or nausea to contact their GP or NHS 111 Wales.