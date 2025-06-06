A former Abergavenny headteacher is among a team of six women from Bluetits Chill Swimmers in Brecon will soon attempt a world-first relay swim across the Celtic Sea.
Ex-King Henry VIII headteacher Elspeth Lewis is part of the team attempting the 52-mile open water challenge which will see them swim from the coast of Ireland to Pembrokeshire, Wales. Elspeth and fellow swimmer Fiona Coombs are founding members of Brecon Bluetits.
The swim, expected to take place early August this year during a suitable weather window, marks the first all-female attempt to cross the Celtic Sea by relay.
The swimmers are undertaking the challenge not only to test their endurance and teamwork, but to raise vital funds to support the continued growth and sustainability of the Bluetits Chill Swimmers, a global cold-water swimming community founded in Pembrokeshire in 2014.
“This sea is where I was born, where I grew up, and where I still swim,” said team member and Bluetits founder Sian Richardson.
“The Celtic Sea is part of who I am. This swim is about coming home, from one wild coast to another, and it’s also about keeping the Bluetits community alive for future generations of swimmers.”
What began in 2014 as a small local group taking dips in the cold waters off the Welsh coast has since become an international movement of more than 100,000 people, united by a love of cold-water swimming and a spirit of inclusion, courage, and joy. The Bluetits now have flocks across the UK, including Brecon and around the world, offering connection, empowerment, and wellbeing through wild swimming.
The team’s goal is to raise funds that will help the not-for-profit CIC organisation continue to support the worldwide flocks, run events, and provide resources to new and existing members. Donations will directly support the community’s infrastructure and outreach, keeping this powerful grassroots movement afloat.
“This is a swim of adventure, of purpose, and of passion,” said Sian.
“We’re doing it for every Bluetit who has ever taken that first brave plunge and found a community waiting with open arms.”
The attempt is also being filmed for a television documentary, which will follow the team’s journey from training through to the crossing itself. The film aims to capture not only the physical and mental demands of the swim, but also the deep connection the women share with the sea, their community, and each other. It will offer viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to prepare for such a demanding expedition, and the powerful stories that fuel their determination.
Brecon Bluetits flock was established within the past year building on an informal group of people who enjoy dipping or swimming in cold water. They meet most Saturdays at Brecon Boathouse, for more information please see their Facebook Page. New members are always welcome.
In addition, the team are looking for any local company who would be willing to sponsor them. Any and all sponsorship, both small and large, would be hugely appreciated.
