The group which put forward the Senedd petition for a debate to act urgently to save the future of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal visited Goytre Wharf this week on a ‘fact finding’ visit.
Cllrs Alistair Neil, Simon Howarth and Mary Ann Brocklesby, leader of Monmouthshire County Council, joined the lead petitioner, Cllr Jan Butler, on a visit to see the canal at its best.
Preserve and Protect the Mon and Brec Canal is a voluntary group set up to ensure the waterway remains in full and sustainable use for generations to come, and was invited to give its perspective on the threat to the canal.
“Our members represented live-aboard boaters, leisure boaters, the Mon and Brec Commercial Operators Group, Brecon Beacons Tourism and the Inland Waterways Association,” a spokesperson said.
“We were also joined by representatives of ABC Boat Hire who manage Goytre Wharf, and we were also ably supported by Penny and team from Penelope’s Cafe.”
No date has been scheduled for the Senedd debate, though Carolyn Thomas MS has been selected as the chair of the committee and will begin proceedings when a time is given for the public discussion.
According to the group, the Committee’s visit was promising, with agreement on all sides that a sustainable solution must be found.
“We feel that the visit went really week, and that the Petition’s Committee left well informed about the value and importance of the canal,” the voluntary group said.
“The Committee was clear that a sustainable solution needs to be found very soon, so that the future of the canal is secure.”
Joel James MS, who sits on the petitions committee, was among those who visited Goytre Wharf this week and said he was confident that a solution could be found.
“As a member of the Petitions Committee, it was great to visit Goytre Wharf with my committee colleagues, and to see at first hand the impact that NRW licensing agreements are having on the sustainability of this historic canal,” he said.
“The Monmouthsire and Brecon Canal is a fantastic asset, set in some of the most beautiful countryside I have ever seen – bringing jobs and enjoyment to countless residents.”
“Given the sheer about of signatures that this petition has received, it will be discussed in the Welsh Parliament. I believe a resolution is possible, and working alongside the Welsh Government, Natural Resources Wales, and Welsh Water, I hope we can resolve this matter as soon as possible.”
To date, the petition has garnered almost 14,000 signatures with people from all over Wales calling for the canal to be saved.
Although an emergency water supply for the canal was found, this was at a considerable cost to Glandwr Cymru, the Canal and River Trust in Wales.
It is estimated the canal attracts around 3 million visitors every year, with nearby businesses and boat dwellers concerned for their future beyond the end of what is set to be a hot and dry summer.
