Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, Peter Fox has called for immediate action to sort the A40 junction at Raglan, following a further recent incident.
In his question to the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and north Wales, Mr Fox highlighted there had been a recent fatality at the junction. He reminded the Welsh Government of the repeated action that he and others have called for, but stated that he had frequently been told that things had to get a lot worse before anything happened.
During a recent briefing with SWTRA, stakeholders were told there were a number of ‘quicky wins’ that could be achieved and implemented quickly, but Mr Fox informed the Cabinet Secretary there had been no evidence of these yet.
Local MS for Monmouth, Peter Fox, has said: “Once again we have received the news of a further incident near Raglan on the A40, and unfortunately this was a fatality. My thoughts go out to the victim's family at this time.”
“The road is a hotspot, we know this. I have been a vocal supporter of improvement works of this junction since becoming an MS and long before. It is a topic that i am frequently asked about and is something that is quite rightly on resident's minds.”
“I have spoken with the Welsh Government, and attended briefings with the SWTRA, consistently putting forward the case for these improvement works, and I will not stop until something changes.”
“We constantly told that SWTRA have rules, restrictions and budgets to follow, I understand that we all do, but something must change quickly. We were told there were quick wins that could be implemented at short notice, but again there is scant evidence of these.”
“I have asked the Cabinet Secretary once again for action, because we need it, and we need it now.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.