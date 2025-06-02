Following a meeting of the wider community in May, drop-in sessions have been held to speak with the newly formed ‘steering committee’ to gather ideas in the event of a successful purchase.
The Abergavenny Community Cinema Steering Committee is currently still exploring the opportunity to purchase and revitalise the local cinema, and hope to make it a vibrant cultural hub for the town and the local arts scene.
Now, the group is opening itself up to community feedback, which will be considered as the committee moves closer to the purchase of the two-screen cinema.
A new survey is aimed to gather a better understanding of how viable it will be to purchase the building, asking questions like how often people go to the cinema and what other activities the building could be used for.
It can be completed online at smartsurvey.co.uk/s/ACCCSurvey/, or surveys can be printed out and completed by hand. Physical responses are currently being welcomed inside Abergavenny Community Centre, on Merthyr Road, and the main desk at Abergavenny Library.
The appeal of a community purchase continues to grow, with Greener Abergavenny publicly announcing its support.
“Having a local cinema is important to the life of the town for many reasons,” it said.
“[Such as] including the ability to walk rather than drive, or to drive a short distance rather than going further to Cymbran, Ebbw Vale, Hereford or elsewhere.’
“Clearly walking or a short drive or bike ride is a greener option as well as fostering a sense of community.”
There will be an in-person drop-in session on the evening of Wednesday June 4th at 6pm, where the Committee will be answering questions from the community.
