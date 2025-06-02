Throughout June, Abergavenny’s Portico Lounge is hosting ‘LoungeAid’ to raise money for the Abergavenny Foodbank.
There are a wide variety of events for the community to get involved in, from bake sales to themed quizzes and informative talks. Every week brings in something new and exciting whilst raising money for an important cause; feeding those who cannot afford it.
Portico Lounge’s General Manager, Jonathan Griffiths, said, “we are working on events during the month of June to really help us raise awareness and funds for the Abergavenny food bank knowing it will do good for our community.”
“Throughout the rest of the year, we are looking to join in with the volunteers in shopping and processing foods. Also having a donation station set up in the lounge so the customers who come in to see us can also play a part in supporting their community.”
Speaking directly to Paul Garnault, Manager of the Food Bank, about the importance of partnering with Portico Lounge, he commented that the Abergavenny Food bank works extremely hard to lend a helping hand, a listening ear or a plate of food to those who need it.
“[The foodbank] plays a crucial role in supporting the community by providing emergency food supplies to those in need,” he said.
“The Trussell Trust charity oversees a vast network of food banks across the UK, aiming to end the need for such services by addressing poverty's root causes.”
“When people get into trouble financially it’s great to know the community can help you in your hour of need. Beyond providing food, we also have a financial inclusion expert on hand to help with tricky problems and get things sorted.”
The Food Bank is essential for helping those within the community, feeding 700 children in Abergavenny in 2024. The goal of Lounge Aid is to raise awareness of food insecurity and raise money to support the food bank in helping those who need it most. By bringing people together through organised events the community benefits from supporting those in need.
If you cannot make any of the Lounge Aid events to donate there are many other ways you can contribute to the food bank through food donations or support or volunteering your time.
Paul continued, saying “donating to food banks is vital because it directly supports individuals struggling with food insecurity.”
“These donations help maintain emergency supplies and support long-term initiatives aimed at reducing poverty such as financial inclusion. It could be anyone of us; last year it was over 2700 people.”
Last Month, for Mental Health Awareness Week, Portico Lounge transformed their bi-weekly quiz night into a fundraising event in collaboration with Andy’s Man Club. The evening raised £797 to support the charity’s mission - encouraging open conversations about men’s mental health.
The event, which also featured a raffle, coincided with Mental Health Awareness Week offering a meaningful opportunity to unite the local community in support of a cause that touches many lives.
Andy’s Man Club provides free, peer-led support groups for men aged 18 and over across the UK and online. The club was founded in memory of Andy, a 23-year-old who tragically died by suicide in 2016, and continues to honour his legacy by tackling the stigma surrounding men’s mental health through conversation.
Suicide is the biggest killer in men under the age of 54 in the UK and by the men that attend their group, they get to talk through any troubles they may be going through past or present. On average 29 men walk through the door of Abergavenny every week so it is very important to the local area’
“£800 was raised on the evening by 90+ people attending and a big thank you to the staff at Portico Lounge. The money will go towards providing the Tea, Coffee Milk and Biscuits on Mondays to those who attend across England, Scotland and Wales this is for 280+ clubs, also towards awareness leaflets and promotional material”
“It was a night not just for raising the funds but for breaking the stigma and getting men talking”
The event at Portico Lounge built awareness as well as raising money, General Manager Jonathan Griffiths said that the Lounge was “buzzing that these amazing people all came together in our community and spent the night raising money for a great cause…It opened our teams eyes to the stigma and also the amazing people involved.”
Go to Portio Lounge on social media to see the full list of events and how you can get involved - or head over to The Foodbank Abergavenny to donate.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.