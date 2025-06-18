CRIMESTOPPERS is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information regarding the unsolved Herefordshire murder of a 30-year-old father 10 years ago, who was stabbed on Father's Day as he walked home from visiting his toddler daughter.
Christian Bagley was walking towards Hunderton Bridge along Villa Street in the direction of the river path and the Great Western Way, known locally as ‘The Lines’, in Hereford on June 21 2015 when he was brutally attacked around 10.30pm.
He had spent the evening visiting his his ex-partner’s house in Cagebrook Avenue to see his 19-month-old daughter, now 12 years old, who has grown up without her real father in her life.
After being attacked near the concrete steps leading to ‘The Lines’, Christian managed to stagger to Charles Witts Avenue to seek help.
But despite the swift arrival of emergency services, he died from his injuries, with the weapon used, believed to be a kitchen carving knife, remaining embedded in his left arm, minus the handle which snapped off during the attack and has never been found.
Although several suspects were identified in 2016, they were later released without charge and the case remains unsolved.
Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Lougher of West Mercia Police said: “It has now been ten years since Christian’s life was so cruelly taken, leaving a young daughter to grow up without her father.
"We remain determined to find those responsible and bring them to justice. We are urging anyone who was in the area of Villa Street, Hunderton Bridge, or the Great Western Way on that night, or who may have any information - no matter how small - to come forward. Your information could be the key to finally solving this case.”
Offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer, Alan Edwards, regional manager at Crimestoppers, said: “If you know anything about what happened to Christian but feel unable to speak directly to the police, please remember that Crimestoppers is an independent charity and guarantees 100 per cent anonymity.
"We do not ask for your personal details and will never trace your call or online contact. You can tell us what you know, and you will remain completely anonymous.”
Anyone who thinks they know more can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded, and you will not go to court.
The £20,000 reward is available exclusively for information passed directly to Crimestoppers, which is independent of the police.
A Crimestoppers spokesperson said: "We urge anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to come forward and help bring justice for Christian and his family after 10 years."
