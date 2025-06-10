THE Unicorn Singers will be in fine voice and high spirits this June when they return to a venue they are always excited about performing in - Hereford's Dore Abbey.
The stunning location, superb acoustics, and warm reception always make this a concert to remember.
The Llangattock-based choir's intriguing concert programme entitled "Wonders" presents a tapestry of life-affirming choral pieces inspired by the mysteries of human experience. This programme also explores a great variety of choral styles from the glorious polyphony of Thomas Tallis and Schütz to contemporary classics by Morton Lauridsen and John Tavener.
A recently published psalm setting by James MacMillan imbued with the composer's unmistakable and evocative style provides another concert highlight.
Look out too for some extraordinary music by Purcell and Whitacre, celebrating the beauty of the natural world. These appear along with other key wonders worth celebrating such as love, faith, and friendship, not forgetting music itself - all themes that seem to have brought out the very best of each composer's skills.
There is much for music lovers to enjoy here as the choir explores a variety of enchanting vocal colours and styles.
The concert is further complemented by the enticement of free refreshments before the actual start of the concert at 5.30pm.
The concert will be held on Saturday, June 21 at Dore Abbey, Abbeydore, Hereford.
