FORGESIDE AFC celebrated their 10th anniverary with a 2015 'Oldies' v 2025 team match at their Govilon playing fields ground.
Jamie Parfitt for the Oldies put some good balls into the box for Ryan Tidball and Luke Watkins (43 goals combined in the first season), but it was the veterans' Joe Prince who calmly lifted the ball over keeper Stuart Van De Vyvers to open the scoring.
Oldies keeper Chris 'Spud' Jones then had to be sharp off his line a couple of times and when 16-year-old Malchi Williams beat the offside trap from a Gazzy Williams through ball, a neat finish levelled the game at 1-1.
Rich Gull went off as ‘rigor mortis’ set in and Nyall Brown needed a sit down after a few minutes of chasing Benny Rogers amid a raft of changes,.
But it stayed locked at 1-1 at half-time when Jamie Parfitt and Shaun Williams swapped sides, with Tyler Harris and David Gulliford going the other way.
After the break, Spud Jones had to pull off a couple of very good saves, while Van De Vyvers at the other end also saved from Matthew Berba Cox and Tidball.
With 20 minutes left, the Oldies then won a penalty when Josh Jones was brought down in the box, awarded by ref Paul 'Speedy' Jones, who was letting the game flow.
Forgeside’s all-time top scorer Tidball stepped up to coolly dispatch the spot kick past new keeper Dean Perry to make it 2-1.
Jones then hit the bar and Gulliford got a cracking save out of Perry before Berba chipped the keeper to make it 3-1, which turned out to be the final score.
The final whistle was followed by a fun penalty competition and several drinks at the Forgeside Sports and Social club toasting the club’s first decade.
