TEJ Saran Singh is now on an eight-match winning streak for Abergavenny Squash Club A team, as they continue their push for a top-three finish in the Premier A league, with four wins from their last five games, reports MIKE LOGAN.
They beat Merthyr A and Cardiff A with 4-1 scorelines, and whitewashed the two struggling teams Rhiwbina B and Llanelli A 5-0.
The As lost 4-1 at home to league leaders Rhiwbina A, with a close 3-2 defeat for John Procter, and 3-1 losing scorelines for Liam Eason, Steve Williams and Nico Dowsell.
The results leave the A team third in the league, just nine points behind Swansea A, and they can claw their way into second if they can win their next two matches.
Unfortunately their No 4 player Ellis Lawrence is out of action for the rest of the season with a snapped Achilles tendon though.
Abergavenny B team also continued their losing streak with 5-0 losses to Swansea B and Llandeilo A.
The Bs are rooted to the bottom of the Premier B league, and relegation back to the East Central league seems inevitable, although Nico Dowsell, Mike Logan and Mitchell Lawrence picked up some consolation points in their 3-1 and 3-2 defeats against Swansea B.
Abergavenny C team scored some useful points in their 4-1 loss to Risca C and their 5-0 defeat to Torfaen A, with Jiwan Gahunia battling from 1-0 down to beat his Risca opponent 3-2.
The Cs also scored a 5-0 win against Monmouth C, with Fleur Beckett winning 3-0 in her debut match.
Chris Owen, Dave Myatt, Gary Hortop and Colin Spaven all romped home with convincing victories against their Monmouth opponents, leaving the C team fifth in East Central 2 with four more matches to play.