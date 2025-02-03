ABERGAVENNY Squash Club's A team narrowly lost 3-2 at champions Swansea A, reports MIKE LOGAN.
Chris Hill and Steve Williams lost 3-1 before Tej Saran Singh and Ellis Lawrence won 3-1 to make it 2-2.
John Procter looked comfortable at 2-2 with his opponent tiring and making the most of injury and equipment delays.
But when the opponent finally appeared, John had lost his momentum and Swansea took the final set tiebreak 13-11.
They then lost 3-2 at David Lloyd Cardiff, Procter and Singh winning, but Hill and Lawrence losing 3-1.
Liam Eason then got to 2-2, but lost the fifth set, leaving them fourth in Premier A.
Newly-promoted Abergavenny B lost 5-0 to Newport A, Nico Dowsell and Mitchell Lawrence downed 3-0, while Mike Logan and Gareth Richards picked up a point apiece losing 3-1, and Matthew Thompson lost 3-2 after leading 2-0.
Two valiant C team substitutes then filled in at home to Old Penarthians owing to injuries, but the Bs lost 5-0 again.
Dan Weare and Matthew Thompson played well, but lost 3-0 alongside Lawrence and Logan.
Dowsell was just getting into his stride against Welsh Over-35 champion Alexis Cole, before spraining his ankle and conceding, leaving the Bs bottom of Premier B.
The Cs beat Torfaen A 3-2 at home in East Central 2, Dan Weare and Rob Phillips losing, but Chris Owen, Gary Hortop and Colin Spaven fighting back to land the team's first victory.
Phillips, Owen and Matthew Thompson then won in straight sets against Newport D in another 3-2 win, Jason Hall and Callum Gibbs losing 3-1 and 3-0.
But only able to field four players the Cs then lost 4-1 at home to Monmouth B, captain Hortop the only winner, 3-1, leaving them fifth.
Meanwhile, two Abergavenny players made the Squash Wales Masters Closed Tournament semi-finals.
Mike Logan won two over-60s matches before losing to No 1 seed Richard Murphy, while Tej Saran Singh won an over-35s match before losing to the No 2 seed.