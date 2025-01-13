ABERGAVENNY Squash Club started 2025 with its new C team in action against Risca C team, reports MIKE LOGAN.
They started strongly with a straight sets win for Colin Spaven in his first ever team match.
Jason Hall also took the first game in his match, but was then overhauled 3-1, and Gary Hortop took a 2-0 lead, only to be pegged back and go down 3-2.
Chris Owen battled to a 3-1 victory which levelled the match at 2-2.
But Dan Weare then lost in straight sets, leaving the C team beaten but unbowed with a respectable points-haul in their first match.
Abergavenny B lost 4-1 to Llandeilo A in Premier 2 division.
Nico Dowsell won 3-1 to continue his winning run, but Matthew Thompson and Mitchell Lawrence both lost in straight set.
Carl Whiteman also had to retire injured in a 3-1 defeat, while captain Mike Logan had match point in the fifth set, but missed the chance and lost 3-2.
Abergavenny A team also lost 3-2 away to Rhiwbina A.
Tej Saran Singh, Chris Hill and Steve Williams all lost in straight sets, but Ellis Lawrence and John Procter both won 3-2.
Meanwhile, in the club handicapped tournament final, Matthew Thompson beat Jiwan Gahunia in straight sets to lift the trophy.