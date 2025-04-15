A RISING Wales golf star who won the 2024 Gareth Bale Championship for juniors at Celtic Manor has been backed for another year by her current sponsor.
Signature Property Finance has reaffirmed its support for 15-year-old Alicia Kelly from Abergavenny as she continues her rise through the junior ranks.
The King Henry VIII student, who is a member of Wernddu Golf Club, has been tipped as one of Wales’s brightest golfing prospects and is currently competing against top-level players in both domestic and European tournaments.
Signature, which is headquartered in Cardiff, first backed Kelly last year and will continue to support her with costs including travel, accommodation and tournament fees.
The short-term lender, which provides bridging finance across the UK, is increasingly focusing its efforts on local community initiatives in Wales.
Alongside its sponsorship of Kelly and Pontypridd RFC, it has also chosen Ysgol Ty Coch, a special school near Pontypridd, as its charity partner for the year.
Tony Gilbertson, chief executive of Signature Property Finance, praised Kelly’s drive and determination.
“Alicia is a rare talent for one so young and, as with the developments we support, it is great to be involved and be part of their journey to success,” he said.
“Seeing her compete nationally against boys and girls up to 18 years of age, and win, is impressive, especially with our logo on her clothing. She trains hard on the course and in the gym and shows an unwavering dedication to the sport.”
Tony said that the whole team at Signature took inspiration from Kelly’s example.
“She sets a great example to the team here, showing what is possible with a single-minded desire to succeed and I’m pleased we can help support her dream to turn professional.”
Alicia said the support had made a significant difference to her development.
“When I picked up my first golf club at two years old, I had no idea the sport would become such a big part of my life,” she said.
“Everything about the sport is expensive, from travelling to train with the Wales Golf U18 National Squad to clubs, and the support from businesses like Signature is a great help.”
Last September, Alicia became the first female winner of the mixed U18 Gareth Bale Championship, with rounds of 72 (+3), 68 (-1) and 66 (-4) for a total of two under par, which put her seven shots clear of the field.
And she says she hopes to dedicate a trophy to her sponsors this season in recognition of its support.
To launch the new sponsorship deal, Tony arranged for Kelly to play a round on the 2010 Ryder Cup course at Celtic Manor alongside former Welsh rugby captain and Signature brand ambassador Scott Quinnell.
The two were pitted against Kelly’s father Jayde and Signature’s chief commercial officer Thomas Howells, with the match ending in a diplomatic draw.
And Tony said he is looking forward to continuing his support for Kelly, including attending the U18 Home Nations tournament in Cork, Ireland, this August, where he will again be on ball-spotting duties.