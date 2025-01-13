A WOMAN golfer who started as a young girl hitting balls on a Blaenavon rugby pitch has achieved her dream of becoming one of the few female golf pros in the country.
Naomi Armitage, 23, was given her break by former European Tour player Steve Bainbridge, who owns Chepstow Golf Centre at Tidenham.
And the Hartpury University graduate, who teaches both men and women, is hoping to inspire more girls and ladies into the game.
She first picked up a club aged seven after going to a golf range with her dad and grandfather.
“It’s what I knew I always wanted to do. I started with a nine iron that was a cheap thing, a cheap box of balls and I practised at the local rugby club in Blaenavon,” she said.
“I went to Hartpury College for two years to do golf. I was a mid-handicapper and wanted to pursue golf, but I didn’t know where it was leading and didn’t know how to get my foot in the door.
“I did the typical bar jobs and went into marketing, and then after Covid I went for a lesson because I’d had a bit of break.
“I quit my job, worked for my coach, got my handicap down and started my Professional Golfers’ Association qualification.”
Naomi is currently doing her three-year PGA course through distance learning at the University of Birmingham, and is now in her last year of training, so can coach full-time.”
Naomi worked with her coach in Tewkesbury and also spent time at Cirencester GC where she experienced a club atmosphere and built her knowledge.
“I saw this opportunity crop up. I couldn’t let it go, the owner has a wealth of knowledge and he’s been in the industry many years, because he played on tour.
“Women coaches are few and far between, but the industry is growing.”
Naomi plays competitions as part of her PGA qualification but says her passion is for coaching.
“There are group chats for women (coaches) about how we go about our daily lives, and how we can grow our businesses and be a strong force within the industry, but they are still few and far between,” she adds.
“The group chat is small with people dotted all over the country, but I’m all for inclusivity, that’s really important.
“It’s important to build up a women’s community, but it is also important to me to be fair to everyone and that everyone has the same sort of opportunities.
“It’s important for me to build up a women’s community, so they feel supported.
“I’ve been holding ladies’ night. It’s very casual where they have a mocktail and goodies and learn to play golf and socialise with like-minded women.
“A lot of them have never played and have decided to give it a go.”
As part of her ambition to grow the women’s game, Naomi has also established a partnership with Lydney Golf Club, and set up a “buddy” system for novices at the centre.
“People expect golf to be easier than it is, so when you come up and you see people hitting it really well you feel you’re the odd one out – I felt like that sometimes
“So we have a buddy system, people like it, they know each other from meeting face-to-face.”
