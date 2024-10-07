TWENTY nine players took part in the King Henry School former pupils’ golf day, with the heavy rain holding off until towards the end.
Monmouthsire Golf Club again provided a warm welcome, with club professional Anthony Chaloner helping to ensure the day ran smoothly, with some new entrants and the return of familiar faces, and the prizes keenly contested.
Joe Cawley put in a fantastic performance to win the RJ Lewis Tankard (24+ handicap) with 36 points, which was joint best score.
The Powella Cup went to Stuart Eccles (18-23) with a steady 27 points, narrowly beating Rob Bennett and Vernon Heritage.
The Gwenlan Trophy (10-17) was keenly contested with Jonathan Davies scoring 36 points to beat Dai Rees on count back, with John Aspley a point behind.
The Vaughan Tankard for low handicappers was also close with Lloyd Daniels scoring 31 points pipping Tommy Price in second.
The HW Newcombe Pairs Trophy was won by Joe Cawley and Dai Rees scoring a combined 72.
Joe also picked up the coveted Peter Williams Trophy for golfer of the day.
Anthony Chaloner hit a great shot into the fifth to pick up the Adrian’s Ace trophy, presented in memory of Adrian Green, also securing the only birdie 2 at this hole.
The par 3s proved difficult to hit in tough conditions with no one getting on the 10th or 16th,
Closet to the pin on the 12th was won by Harry Lesbirel and the 14th by Stuart Eccles.
Big hitting Matthew Aspley hit a stonker down the 18th to win longest drive and nephew Will Aspley picked up the best endeavour prize.
For the evening dinner, players were joined by Former Pupil Committee Vice President Stuart Rogers who awarded the prizes and selected Steve Hudd as winner of the best joke.
The annual golf event is open to all KHS former pupils. Contact Jonathan Davies at [email protected] for more information.