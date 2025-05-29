The Abergavenny Rhinos are gearing up to compete in an international football festival, after travelling to the Netherlands in their droves yesterday.
The Brabant Boys Cup takes place in Schijndel Den Bosh, and boasts competitions for players as young as eight years old, going up to U19 teams and attracts teams from around the world.
Competing this year, will be teams from nine different countries including England, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Northern Ireland, the Netherlands and, of course, Wales.
It is set to be an amazing experience for both the teams and parents alike, with an army of 107 descending on the Dutch motherland to participate.
Abergavenny Town Council granted £100 towards the crests and pennants needed for the various presentations that the teams will participate in, before returning home to a hero’s welcome at the club presentation night on Saturday June 7th at the stadium in Penypound.
A spokesperson for Abergavenny Town Council said they were grateful to the young players, who will be flying the flag for the town on their own European away day.
“We're incredibly proud of the youngsters who participate in these festivals and tournaments,” they said.
“It is such a fantastic opportunity for them to not only travel, but to immerse themselves in the different lifestyles and traditions which our European counterparts have.”
“It is our hope in the next few years that our sports clubs and twinning associations may consider reciprocating these visits and hold a Europiad festival here in Abergavenny, and these new friendships will then have a further opportunity to foster and grow our international relations.”
The trip was opened up to the club’s teams across different age ranges and follows last year’s success in Abergavenny’s French twin town, Beaupréau-en-Mauges, which strengthened the relationship between the two towns.
