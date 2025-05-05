FELL runners hit the Black Mountains heights of Cwmyoy and Cwmdu over successive weekends.
The Cymyoy Horseshoe race on Saturday, April 26, was a 5.6-mile challenge with a 1,260ft ascent, starting and and finishing at the village hall, and taking in part of the Offa's Dyke trail.
The run attracted a 99-strong field in warm sunshine, with the field headed by Jonathan Ford of local Black Mountains club Mynydd Du, who crossed 55 seconds ahead of club mate Wyndham Turner in a course record 38 mins nine seconds.
Third was Kieron Brown of MonRoss Trailblazers in 41.45, who had 44 seconds on Ed Zealley from Bristol in fourth, who won a sprint for the line by three seconds from first over-40, MD's Tom Turner, in fifth.
Sixth was Will Allen in 43.13, who pipped first woman Julie Emmerson of Coventry Godiva Harriers by 13 seconds, who beat the woman’s record by more than three minutes.
Harry Trend of San Domenico AC was eighth in 43.51, just over half a minute ahead of first over-50, MD's Ian Whistance, with the top-10 rounded out by second fastest woman Katrina Whistance of Bristol & West AC, who crossed in 44.31.
Mike Fawcett was second over-50 in 45.29, with Anne Kenchington third fastest woman in 46.38, 20 seconds ahead of MD women's over-50 class winner Rhian Probert.
Paul Dodd of Chepstow Harriers scooped the men's over-60s category in 48.34, pipping MD's Stephen Priestnall by 15 seconds.
Natalie Taylor of Brecon AC was women's over-40 winner in 49.47, with Simon Darke of Beacons fell club Mynyddwyr De Cymru third in the men's over-60 class in 51.32.
MD's Hilary Keogh came home first over-60 woman in 55.22, while Mick Tabor of Les Croupiers RC was fastest over-70 man in 63.00.
The uphill action then switched to the testing 9.9-mile Cwmdu fell race near Crickhowell, again starting and finishing at the local village hall and including 3,020ft of ascent on Pen Tir, Mynydd Llangorse and Mynydd Troed.
Thirty eight runners completed the arduous challenge, headed by Matthew Poole of Clapham Chasers in 1 hour 32.45 who beat Shane Williams by just 19 seconds.
MD's Tom Mollekin was another half minute back in third, with club mate Ian Whistance fourth and first over-50 in 1.38.33, beating fastest over-45 Rich Foster of MonRoss in fifth in 1.43.30.
Stephen Priestnall won the over-60 class in MD colours in sixth (1.46.35), 15 seconds ahead of Wes Sheldon, with their fellow club mate Emma McWilliams fastest woman in ninth overall in 1.49.17.
Natalie Taylor of Brecon AC was second woman in 1.51.38, pipping Amy Freeman of Forest of Dean AC by 10 seconds.
Other class winners were Chepstow's Matthew Lawton, over-55 man (1.51.46); MDC's Simon Darke, over-65 man (2.01.03); Croft Ambrey's Flora Gunner, over-60 woman (2.12.59); Forest of Dean's Owen McLaughlin, over-75 man (2.13.56), Forest of Dean's Jacqui Wynds, over-70 woman (2.45.04).