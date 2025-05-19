A SPARKLING 52 and three wickets from skipper-opener Michael Devoy helped Glangrwyney 1st XI to a tight 16-run South East Wales 8 home win over Newbridge 2nds on Saturday.
Devoy and Mark Waldeck put on 90 for the first wicket before the captain holed out, having blasted 10 fours.
Tim Jones added a swift 18 including four fours before being bowled (114-2), with Waldeck then reaching 30 before holing out (137-3).
Fourth man Nick Jones added 21, sixth man Andrew Norris 28 not out and Tom Devoy 14 not out as Glan reached 206-6 at the end of their 40 overs.
The Devoys then made inroads into the Newbridge batting, Michael taking two early wickets and Tom one as the first three batters departed for just 15 off the bat.
Fourth man Harry Price posed more of a challenge, helming the visitors' reply with a 79 that included four sixes and nine fours.
But only two other batters reached double figures with 19 and 16, and when Tim Jones bowled Price that proved the key wicket, the latter finshing with four wickets alongside Michael Devoy's three, two for Tom Devoy and one for Sara Baddeley, as Newbridge were all out for 190 with five balls left.
Elsewhere, Llanarth 1sts didn’t play, but their 2nds won by six wickets at home to Blackwood Town 3rds after being set 201-6, Andrew Hilditch taking three wickets and Chris Page two.
Opener Nick White was then unlucky to narrowly miss a ton, carrying his bat for 97, backed by Dave Myatt with 33 and Colin Grove 24 not out as the hosts reached 202-4 with four overs left.
Fixtures this Saturday (May 24) include – Glangrwyney 1sts v Barry Wanderers 1sts, Malpas 4ths v Glangrwyney 2nds, Dinas Powys 1sts v Llanarth 1sts, Llanarth 2nds v Monkswood and Panteg 3rds.