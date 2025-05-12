USK 1st XI made it through to the next round of the ECB National Club Championship knockout on Sunday in a nailbiting 15-run last-over win at high-flying Bath CC.
Having beaten Chipping Sodbury, Usk faced a trip to the West of England Premier leaders and recent NCC winners.
But 62 from opener Hugo Caldicott, including nine fours, plus 59 from Harawal Ahmed Wassam, including two sixes and five fours, set them on their way to a 40-over 243-7, with Ollie Rayner (27), Elliott Doyle (22) and Sidharth Ramesh (19) also contributing.
Usk CC then bowled Bath out for 228 on the penultimate ball, Ben Jones taking 3-42, Tamoor Zafar 3-44, Matt Williams 2-53 and Matt Marriott 2-41, to set up a trip to Bristol's Golden Hill next.
Third in South Wales Premier One last year, the 1sts are also mounting an early league challenge again after a second straight win on Saturday, beating hosts Ynystawe by seven wickets after dismissing them for 114 in 27 overs.
Rayner took 4-25, Matthew Marriott 3-24 and Glamorgan’s Billy Root 2-44 before Usk reached 115-3 off 24 overs, Caldicott's 61 including 13 fours, backed by Rayner 27 not out and Root 15.
It was tighter for the 2nds at home, who beat Crumlin 1sts by two wickets.
Joe Peacock starred with the ball taking 5-36, backed by Neil Perrett with 3-19 and Jamie Jones 2-17 as the visitors were dismissed for 169 in the 43rd over.
Usk then reached 171-8 in 44 overs, largely thaks to an unbeaten 51 from eighth man Perrett, following knocks of 27 for Jamie Rayner, 21 for Julian Sanders and 17 for Sidharth Ramesh.
But the 3rds missed out in another close encounter at home to Bridgend's Great Western Railway.
Usk scored a sizeable 232-5 off 40 overs, Arvind Arswani with 63, Dan Cordell 46, Gavin Jones 45 and James Vowles 38.
But GWR then reached 233-5 with 14 balls left, mainly due their opener’s century, Greg Peacock taking two wickets.