HEROICS from Abergavenny 1st XI’s Josh Spies, Tom Norton and Owen Harris just fell short of staving off a nailbiting three-run home loss to South Wales Premier One leaders Newport on Saturday, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
Bolstered by the inclusion of Ed Byrom, Aber’gavenny’s Spies and Norton bowled hostile opening spells, with Morgan Bevans taking a great slip catch low down off a Spies delivery to remove Michael Claydon.
Two further wickets fell leaving Newport 61-3 before their fourth-wicket pair moved to 138-4 in the 33rd over.
Norton then took a ‘worldy’ catch on the boundary (166-5) off the bowling of Australian recruit Spies, who finished with 4-37.
The innings was turned on its head though by Mujeid Ilyas with a quickfire 70 not out off 52 balls, enabling Newport to post 274-7.
Jack Ryan also bowled splendidly for Aber (1-17-6), but 49 runs off the final 19 balls would prove costly, alongside dropped catches and some poor fielding.
However, they took the game to the wire due in no small part to great batting from Tom Norton (60) and Owen Harris (62), putting on 107 for the fifth wicket, backed by Byrom (44), Sam Clarke (34) and Jack Ryan (18).
Abergavenny required 13 to win from the last over, and a four off the final delivery, but sadly fell just short, Clarke out last ball, leaving them marooned on 271-9.
Young Jak Cosker starred for Newport taking 4-38-10, alongside two sharp stumpings for Harri Wallace.
But Abergavenny 2nds marched on with a superb eight-wicket victory away to Hopkinstown 1sts, leaving them one point off top spot in South East Wales 5.
The hosts lost an early wicket, but reached 117-2 which became 123-4 when Nathan Byrne took the scalp of Jon Hughes caught at the wicket.
Hopkinstown then lost wickets at steady intervals and finished their 45 overs on 227-8, with four wickets for Pawan Nisansala and braces for Nathan Byrne and Tim Price, although the hosts were gifted 45 wides and no balls.
In reply, last week's centurion James Morris went for eight (33-1) but an outstanding second-wicket partnership between skipper Ed Woolcott (70) and wicketkeeper Will Eccles added 129.
The latter then carried on to 84 not out in a 66-run unbeaten partnership with Drew Heffernan, whose 48 not out included 44 in boundaries, reaching 228-2 with 11 overs to spare.
The club were also celebrating a maiden century for the second week running, this time for Will Jones, as the 3rd XI remained unbeaten defeating Cefn Forest & Maesycwmmer, who made 197-9.
There were wickets for Dylan Beaumont-Welsh (2-15) and Andy Timpson (2-52) and single wickets for Joe Bowden and Lee Flynn alongside two run outs.
In reply, Jones fired a superb 100 not out batting No 6, supported by Stuart Eccles (28), Flynn (24), Barry French (15), and 14-year-old Maria Sheehan (7no) in her senior debut, to reach 198-6 with three overs to spare.
Elsewhere, a magnificent 116 from skipper Ollie Mann and 51 not out from Glen Hamilton guided Llanarth 1st XI to 226-7 before dismissing visitors Llandaff 3rds for 178, Dan Moseley with four wickets, and Mann and Will Heath two apiece.
The 2nds also won by 37 runs away to Vale 3rds, skipper Chris Page firing 81, David Griffiths 43 and Nick White 34 in their 261-5, before dismissing the hosts for 224, Mark Batt with four wickets, Page three and Harrison Griffiths two.