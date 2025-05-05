USK 2nds won by 116 runs away to Creigiau 1sts in their South Wales East Division 3 opener, skittling the hosts out for just 42 in 24 overs after setting a 45-over target of 158-8.
Sidharth Ramesh fired 50 and Pat Rodden 22 before Usk's attack laid waste, Rodden taking 3-10, Joe Peacock 2-10 and Paul Murphy 2-10.
And to complete a clean sweep with their 1sts also beating Abergavenny 1sts by seven wickets at home, the 3rds won by nine wickets away to Ebbw Vale 2nds in SEW 9, dismissing the hosts for 110 in 39.5 overs
Oliver Hall and Julian Smith took four wickets each before Usk raced to 111-1 in 17 overs, Neil Perrett firing 51 and Julian Sanders 44 not out.
But Glangrwyney 1sts lost by nine wickets at The Camp to South Wales Sri Lankans in SEW 8, despite a 60-run opening stand between Mark Waldeck and Michael Devoy, and a 51-run fifth-wicket stand between Tim Jones and Geoff Holmes.
Waldeck's departure for 12 followed by Devoy's for 38 saw them reduced to 65-4 before Holmes with 13 and Jones with 31 then lifted them to 116-4.
But they then fell to 142 all out in 38.4 overs, with the visitors rattling off 143-1 in just 14 overs.
Glan's 2nds won by 97 runs away to Monmouth 3rds in SEW 15 though, opener James McIlroy firing a superb 106 backed by John Meredith with 57 as they reached 223 all out.
Meredith then took three wickets backed by McIlroy with a brace as the hosts were skittled for 126 in 32 overs.
Elsewhere, Chris Page scored 105 and Dave Myatt 64 as part of an opening stand of 157, as Llanarth 2nds beat Llantwit Fardre 2nds by 67 runs at home in SEW 13, with the visitors then restricted to 213-9, Andrew Hilditch with four wickets and Will King with three.