THE Pennies 2nds go for glory in Cardiff tonight (Wednesday, April 30) after beating local rivals Goytre 4-1 away last week to make the final of the FAW Reserves South Cup.
Ethan Giles put the Plough Road hosts in front after just six minutes, but Harrison Reynolds teed up Joel Ali just five minutes later to restore parity.
That's how it stayed until half an hour to play, when two goals in six minutes put the Development boys in the driving seat, Reynolds again the supplier for Rhys Meadows to make it 2-1 before the goal scorer became provider for Ali to fire his second and the visitors' third.
And when Zach Duke slotted home from a Bradley Daniels assist two minutes from time it was game over, with Aber into Wednesday’s final to play Rhondda Valley outfit Cambrian United, who beat Caldicot 5-1, at Caerau Ely FC’s Cwrt Yr Ala Road ground, kick-off 7.45pm.
The Development team continued their winning ways on Saturday as well, beating FAW Reserves South East leaders Cwmbran Celtic 3-0 away thanks to goals from Rhys Meadows (6), Joel Samuel (66) and Keane Flage-Donovan (85), a result which leaves them fourth, 13 points off top spot, but with six games in hand.
Meanwhile, Crickhowell 2nds are already celebrating silverware after a dramatic 3-2 Gwent Central Open Cup final victory over Tranch at Blaenavon Blues' Memorial Ground, watched in glorious sunshine by a crowd of more than 250.
Two goals from Omar Bojang on five and 25 minutes set up by Jordan Wright and Aaron Williams gave Crick a brilliant start before Tranch made it 2-1 five minutes before half-time.
Their rivals then lost a player to a red card three minutes into the second period, but that didn't stop them levelling on 55 minutes.
Crick recovered their composure though, and when Williams again teed up Graham Mason 10 minutes from time, he slotted home what proved to be the cup winner.
Earlier in the week, Goytre FC continued their late Ardal South East promotion push with a 4-0 win at Undy, Chris Ham firing them in front on 25 minutes before three goals in the last 20 minutes secured the points – Dan Paul (71) and sub Lewis Green with a brace (80/87) – leaving them fifth, 10 points off second with five games in hand.
Abergavenny Town's future in the league also looks more secure, with a rescheduled home game against relegated basement boys Treharris left to play on Wednesday, May 7, and a four-point cushion and better goal difference on Tredegar in the drop zone and Abercarn just above, who both have two games left.
Elsewhere in midweek, Clydach Wasps lost out 1-0 to high-flying Gwent Premier top tier visitors Monmouth Town in their final game.
The Kingfishers had to wait until the 61st minute to break the deadlock when talisman former England Schools player Dan MacDonald arrowed a 25-yard drive into the bottom corner of David Pearce's goal.
Both teams were reduced to ten players 10 minutes later when the Wasps' Lloyd Francis and Monmouth's Josh Maksimovic were shown red cards by referee Robert Thomas, with the result leaving Clydach ninth.
Nantyglo leapfrogged visitors Machen to go fifth in GP1 with a 3-1 home win though, Lewis Francis (26), Owain Evans (52) and Ross Hancock (79) with the goals.
But Mardy 2nds fell 4-0 away to Gwent Central 2-promoted Pontypool Town 2nds in their last game, leaving them fourth.
Nantyglo host Graig Villa Dino on Wednesday night (April 30), while Blaenavon Blues travel to Chepstow Town on Friday (May 2).
Saturday (May 3) fixtures include – Abertillery Bluebirds v Goytre, Marshfield v Nantyglo, Clydach Wasps 2nds v Glascoed (GC Benevolent Cup final, Blaenavon Blues FC, ko 2pm).