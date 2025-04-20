Gwent Premier League Division One
Mardy AFC 1 Aberbargoed Buds FC 2
HAVING achieved mid table safety some time ago, Mardy AFC have had the misfortune to face teams with everything to play for in their last four games, with Saturday's opponents in their final match being promotion chasing Aberbargoed Buds, reports CLIVE HARRY.
Encouragingly, the home side matched the high flying visitors throughout the game and took the lead, although not for the first time this season, they conceded a goal in injury time to go down 2-1.
The first chance of the game fell to the visitors after four minutes, but Ross Fowler was unable to add to his 23 goal tally for the season.
Mardy's own marksman Ross Melrose then created a half chance of his own but put his shot on the turn over the bar.
The home side were playing some good stuff and putting their high flying opponents under some pressure, and good work by Jack Williams gave Nathan Price a sight of goal only for Buds keeper Chris Hynam to make a good save.
However, they were rewarded just after the half hour mark with a picture book goal when Ellis French brought the ball out from the back with a great run before finding Melrose in space on the right, with his cross to the far post met by Price to score with a low shot.
Unfortunately, the lead lasted only five minutes before Buds were awarded a penalty which was drilled into the corner by Fowler to bring the scores level.
There was still time before the break for Williams to bring a flying save from Hynam with the ball hitting the post in a goalmouth scramble from the resultant corner.
The first chance of the second half went to the visitors when Fowler weaved through before being foiled by a great block from French.
The game was an entertaining affair with both sides playing some decent football and Mardy going close on several occasions.
And with time up, a point apiece looked a fair result only for the hosts to be dealt a cruel blow in injury time when Fowler provided an assist for Ryan Morgans to net the winner for Buds to go third.
Mardy finished a topsy turvy season ninth in Gwent Premier One after two changes of manager and the loss of a number of players in pre season, and will be reasonably satisfied with their final position, although a bit more stability could have resulted in a higher placing.
Top scorer was Ross Melrose with 17 goals whilst Nathan Price finished with 31 appearances and 12 goals.
Other awards will be handed out at the club's annual presentation evening on Saturday, May 17.
Mardy Reserves, currently fourth in Gwent Central Two, had their final league match away to already promoted Pontypool Town Reserves called off, and it will now be played this Saturday (April 26), 2pm ko.