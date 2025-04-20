GOYTRE AFC hotshot Chris Ham received a special glass trophy as the first player to score 100 goals in the Ardal South East League last week.
And he showed no sign of slowing down anytime soon by blasting two more late on as they continued their late push for a top-two spot with a 3-0 midweek win at Risca United.
It was all-square with no goals until 63 minutes when Jac Evans was teed up by Daniel Barnard for the opener.
Ham then slotted a second and his 105th Ardal goal from a Chris Harry assist on 85 minutes, and plundered the Cuckoos again a minute into stoppage time for his 106th after being set up by Evans, leaving the Penperlleni-based outfit fifth with games in hand on the teams above.
Sadly the rain did for their Saturday trip to Tredegar Town thanks to a waterlogged pitch, the same fate suffered by Abergavenny Town the previous night when their last league game at home to Treharris Western was postponed hours before kick-off.
But the Pennies second string proved spot on in a 6-5 penalty shoot out win in midweek to make the last four of the FAW South Reserves Cup.
Abergavenny’s Development team travelled to the Nant to face Abertillery Bluebirds Development on Tuesday (April 15) and went in front through a 47th-minute Joel Ali strike.
Bluebirds levelled with 20 minutes to play and it finished 1-1 in normal time, sparking the drama of a spot kick shoot out.
But the visitors – who are still in with a shout of the FAW Reserves South East League title with games in hand on the three teams above – held their nerve in front of a sizeable crowd to win through 6-5 to seal a place in the last four.
A dominant midweek performance from the Pennies U19s at Goytre also secured a 5-1 win, Ali scoring a brace backed by goals from Zach Duke, Morgan Pond and Keane Flage-Donovan.
Elsewhere, Clydach Wasps shared the points with fourth-placed Rogerstone after an entertaining 1-1 Gwent Premier top tier clash at Quarry Road on Saturday.
A fine strike from distance by Eddie Watkins opened the scoring for Wasps on 58 minutes, but a curling effort from Callum Watkins seven minutes later drew the hosts' sting, leaving them ninth with one game to play.
Gwent Premier One top six outfit Nantyglo suffered a disappointing 4-1 reverse at lowly Panteg in midweek, Owain Evans levelling the hosts' fourth-minute opener deep in first half stoppage time before leaking three more after the break.
There was also disappointment at fifth-placed Machen at the weekend, where they led 2-1 late on through two Jack Watkins strikes after a first half red card had reduced the hosts to 10 men.
But a dramatic ending saw Glo reduced to 10 as well with seven minutes of normal time to play before Machen struck deep into stoppage time to make it 2-2 and a point apiece.
Spare a thought for their rock bottom, pointless league mates Llanhilleth Athletic though, reduced to 10 men inside 10 minutes and then lashed 19-0 by league leaders Marshfield.
Usk Town 2nds fought hard away to second-placed Pontypool Town 2nds in Gwent Central 2 in midweek before going down 3-2, Mark Davies giving them a fifth-minute lead that lasted almost until half-time, and Lewis Wheatstone with an injury-time consolation.
But a last minute goal from Emmanuel Danter secured a 3-3 draw for Brynmawr Dev at home to Fleur de Lys 2nds in North Gwent 2 following a Charles Davies brace.
Clydach Wasps also host Monmouth Town tonight (Wednesday, April 23), while Saturday's (April 26) fixtures include – Goytre v Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran Celtic 2nds v Abergavenny Town Dev, Croesyceiliog Athletic v Goytre 2nds, Nantyglo v Machen,
Sunday (April 27) also sees Crickhowell 2nds play Tranch at Blaenavon Blues FC in the final of the Gwent Central Open Cup, ko 2pm.