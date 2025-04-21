FORGESIDE'S rugby and football teams were well and truly hammered in a week to forget.
The depleted rugby side, calling in three permit players and some footballers to help out, were smashed 104-0 in a 16-try midweek home blitzing by WRU East 4 high-flyers Gwernyfed.
The football team had also suffered a 3-1 loss 24 hours earlier at Gwent Central 1 dropzone rivals Race, Shane Beaumont with the goal.
But that was nothing compared to the 14-0 walloping they received at New Inn on Saturday in their last game of the season.
The rugby match was re-arranged at the hosts’ behest earlier in the season – and on reflection given Gwernyfed’s current form, that wasn't a great move for the Blaenavon-based outfit, with the referee even blowing early to end their misery.
The Green, White and Black's full-back Ryan Davies crossed within a minute of kick-off, and the scene was set for a tsunami of points, with the Talgarth men already 69 points and 11 tries to the good by half-time.
And by the time the referee called ‘no contest’, Jack Williams and his team had chalked up another five tries with fly-half Tyler Morris delivering 12 conversions as part of a consummate display.
The dizzying array of tries included six from Ryan Davies, two each from Andrew ‘Chuck’ Norris and Will Eckley and singletons from Dylan Skyrme, Will Powell, Sam Clegg, Tom Lloyd, Luke Eckley and skipper Williams.
In truth it was a game that did neither side a lot of good, despite hoisting Gwernyfed to the top of the table with two games in hand over the nearest challengers.
Forgeside RFC took it on the chin though, wishing everyone a 'happy Easter' and posting: "Congratulations to Gwernyfed RFC on tonight’s victory and good luck for your upcoming final games and next season in Division 3.
"A big thank you to the three permit players tonight and the football boys for helping us out.
"We now have Saturday off and next play Whitehead RFC away on Saturday, April 26."
To compound the Blaenavon suburb’s sporting woe, Govilon playing fields-based Forgeside AFC found themselves 1-0 down at second-placed New Inn in the first minute on Saturday.
And things quickly went downhill for the visitors, with a second from the penalty spot a minute later, followed by goals on 12 minutes, 15 minutes, 16 minutes, 18 minutes, 21 minutes and 30 minutes making it 8-0 only a third of the way into the match.
The visitors managed to stop the rot until half-time, but a ninth goal eight minutes into the second period, with five more added before full-time completed the 14-0 rout, Harry Davies with five and Craig Cooper and Anthony Mruk with hat-tricks.
Forgeside posted afterwards: "With the current season drawing to an end, we are already looking for a few new players (1st and 2nd team) in readiness for next season."
But on a brighter note, the club added: "Some great news for us towards the end of a poor season. Our Ben Rogers has been voted League Player of the Season by opposition clubs."