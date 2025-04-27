East Gwent One
Newport HSOB 17 Aberagavenny RFC 1st XV 43
ABERGAVENNY 1st XV travelled to Newport High School Old Boys for the final fixture of the 2024-25 season, and having secured a few notable victories recently, they were determined to put in a strong performance to conclude a productive season, reports COLIN EVANS.
The eighth-placed visitors had the better of the opening exchanges against the fourth-placed hosts, dominating possession and territory and Rhys Ferguson soon opened the scoring with a well-struck penalty.
Abergavenny continued to pressurise the Newport defence, spreading the ball effectively to give Tom Dudman and Tom Folley opportunities to test their opposite wingers.
The score was further extended when Rob Dudley-Jones went over for the opening try following a break in mid-field from Dayle Price, converted by Ferguson to make it 10-0.
Newport then had a period of pressure in the Abergavenny half, with the visitors defending stalwartly, as they have all season, to keep their line intact.
But just before half-time, the hosts scored in the corner to close it to 10-5 going into the break.
Abergavenny came out of the blocks firing in the second half though, Adam Binmore taking a great high catch and counter-attacking at pace to glide through the defence and link up with Robbie Lewis, who powered over for their second try, converted by Ferguson (17-5).
They now had their tails up and were attacking from their own half, Dudman making a clean break in mid-field to link with Josh Guy who crossed for their third try (22-5).
A penalty kick on half-way then secured a line-out in the Newport 22, and the rolling maul took play near the line before Dudley-Jones drove his way over for another try, converted by Ferguson (29-5).
Another counter-attack the full length of the field with forwards and backs passing and offloading then resulted in Ferguson going over and then converting, extending the lead to 36-5.
Newport then had a period of pressure, running in two tries before Dudman rounded off Abergavenny’s scoring with a well-taken try, again converted by Ferguson.
It proved a very satisfactory end to the season, winning 43-17 to jump two places to finish sixth in WRU East One.
And they could be playing local rivals Brynmawr again next season, whose Championship East future is hanging in the balance despite a final 27-19 win at home to mid-table Talywain on Saturday.
They sit three points above the drop zone back to East One, and now have to hope that Cambrian Welfare with two games to play and Ynysddu with one don’t overhaul them.
But Aber will be playing Blaenavon, who secured safety on Thursday night in their final game with a 27-19 home win over Dowlais, finishing seventh.
Nantyglo secured a 32-19 home win over already-promoted Newport Saracens to finish third just six points adrift of the E3 promotion slots.
But fifth-placed Crickhowell were crushed 76-5 at E4 divisional champions Gwernyfed and will want to finish on a brighter note at home to Pontllanfraith on Saturday (May 3).
Forgeside have been relegated from E4 though, the bottom side losing 45-0 at Whitehead having been humbled 104-0 the previous week by champions Gwernyfed.
Hopefully, there will be some crumbs of comfort in their final game at home to Crumlin this weekend.