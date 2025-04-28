Ivor Jones Cup semi-final
Monmouth Druids 30 Abergavenny Quins 29
THERE was a whirlwind start to the Ivor Jones Cup semi-final between Monmouth Druids and Abergavenny Quins on Thursday evening, with the hosts racing into a 17-11 lead courtesy of tries from Ollie Park, Liam Churches and Ajay Hodges with Kevin Murphy converting one, reports PETE WALTERS.
But Quins, on the scoreboard through an Owen Phillips try and two Tom Jones’ penalties, hit back as wing Adam Binmore went down the left and cut inside for a try for an 18-17 half-time advantage.
A good crowd exceeded a normal 1st XV attendance with the support for both sides very apparent.
Quins were fired up at the restart and quickly extended the lead to 23-17 by again spreading the ball wide to the left for Tom Andrews to go over.
Monmouth made their best gains by speedy long carries from the likes of Park and Joe Impey, and having then moved play to within 10m of the line, a stolen line-out set Jack Churches on an unstoppable charge to again take the lead (24-23).
Abergavenny ran the ball back from the restart and were all but certain of scoring when they knocked on.
Play see-sawed dramatically with an exchange of successful penalty kicks, and although sections of the crowd questioned some decisions, it was clear the referee was doing his best to play it as he saw it.
The touch judge helped persuade him to change the second penalty decision, awarding Monmouth a simple shot in front of the posts instead, to move the scores to 27-26.
But when Quins edged in front 29-27 through Jones’ boot, it seemed all was over as the final whistle approached.
That is until deep in extra time, Monmouth secured another penalty which Harley Thorpe converted with the final kick to seal a 30-29 win.
Crickhowell supply Monmouth’s opponents in the final at Pontypool United on Saturday, May 19, after also squeezing home 27-26 at Abersychan.