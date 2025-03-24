PONTYPOOL UNITED - 31
ABERGAVENNY - 44
ABERGAVENNY travelled to Pontypool United on Saturday and came away with a vital bonus point win in their quest to remain in league one for next season Writes Colin Evans.
The starting XV featured Eoin Shackleton, Robbie Lewis, Matt Charles, Will Evans, Josh Hathaway, Dan Beavan, Harry Judd, Rob Dudley-Jones, Rhys Ferguson, Dan Haymond, Tom Jones, Lewis Prendergast, Tom Folley, Ben Evans, and Tom Dudman.
Abergavenny got off to a slow start and Pontypool opened the scoring with a well-executed try after a period of concerted pressure.
This kick started the visitors who gained good field position deep in the Pontypool half, the ball was spread wide for Ben Evans to score Abergavenny’s opening try, converted by Dan Haymond. From a lineout in the Pontypool 22, Abergavenny secured the ball and drove the ensuing maul close to the line.
The ball was then spread for Tom Dudman to cross for Abergavenny’s second try, converted by Haymond giving Abergavenny a 14 – 7 lead.
This was soon followed by a clean break from Dan Haymond on halfway, having broken through several tackles, he evaded the final defenders to cross for well taken solo try extending the lead. Having exchanged penalties the game then took a different complexion.
On two occasions with Pontypool in possession they spilled the ball only for Ben Evans to collect the ball on both occasions and out pace the opposition defenders to score two tries, both converted by Dan Haymond. This gave Abergavenny a 36 – 13 lead at halftime.
Pontypool secured their second try soon after halftime following an Abergavenny error, a subsequent penalty closed the scoreline to 36 – 21.
An Abergavenny turnover gave another opportunity for Ben Evans who dually beat his opposite number to cross for his fourth try.
Abergavenny introduced Sam Sadler, James Trumper, Alfie Lewis and Max Gregory into the forwards and Ruraire Milsom into the backs. Pontypool then had a period of pressure and constructed a well taken try in the corner to close the scoreline to 41 – 26.
Dan Haymond duly slotted another Abergavenny penalty before Pontypool had the final action of the afternoon, scoring their fourth try which resulted in the game concluding with a win for Abergavenny, 44-31.