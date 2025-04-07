WRU East One
Blaenavon RFC 17 Abergavenny RFC 22
ABERGAVENNY 1st XV travelled to Blaenavon on Saturday knowing exactly what was required to ensure 1st Division rugby next season and did so in style, reports COLIN EVANS.
The selected XV were: Max Wiltshire, Robbie Lewis, Matt Charles, Josh Hathaway, Will Evans, Dan Beavan, Harry Judd, James Trumper, Rhys Ferguson, Will Rees, Will Dudman, Tom Foley, Jacob Butler, Jack Butler and Kallum Rosser.
Blaenavon, fighting for their own status third from bottom, laid down the challenge from the start to their derby rivals with a concerted period of pressure, their strong ball carriers testing out the visitors' defence before Alex Howes burst through to score the opening try converted by Luca Natale.
Playing up the hill against the wind, Abergavenny began to put their game plan together though.
And having gained the upper hand at scrum time and with a well-functioning lineout, quality first phase possession put their exciting back line away, Foley bursting through the midfield to link up with Beavan who in turn sent Judd over for their first try, converted by Ferguson (7-7).
Lewis and Wiltshire were carrying particularly well to get them over the gain line, and from deep in the Abergavenny half Foley broke through before finding Dudman to give a scoring pass to Beavan for the visitors’ second try, Ferguson adding the extras before next extending the lead to 17-7 with a penalty.
But following this period of dominance, Abergavenny began to concede penalties themselves.
A long wind-aided touch finder then gave Blaenavon a foothold in the Abergavenny 22, and after several phases, Matt Hancock found the space to score Blaenavon’s second try, converted by Natale.
Having had the better of the first half, Aber were disappointed to go into half-time only leading by three points (17-14), but had the advantage of playing down the slope after the restart at a sun-drenched Rec.
Jacob Butler then soon found himself in space having wrong-footed his opposite number.
And while a scoring pass to his brother was the obvious option, he stepped inside two more defenders to score a third try, extending the lead to 22-14.
Abergavenny then introduced Eoin Shackleton, Alfie Lewis, Luke Evans and Max Gregory, but Blaenavon were now able to drag the visitors into a forward battle, negating the visitors’ game plan.
A nervous energy could be felt amongst the away supporters as only resolute defence, particularly from the likes of Trumper, Evans and Judd, kept Blaenavon at bay.
With the clock ticking down the Ironmen converted a penalty to close the score to five points (22-17).
But in the final minutes, Abergavenny managed to control play in the hosts’ half to win and secure their safety in East One.
Blaenavon remain in danger though, a point and a place above the drop-zone, with second-to-bottom Senghenydd visiting The Rec this Saturday, although it's the visitors' last game, while the Ironmen have another two to secure any points they may need.
Meanwhile, Brynmawr are locked in a Championship East fight to prevent an immediate return to E1, losing 35-20 at basement rivals Cambrian Welfare, to sit bottom a point behind Treorchy and Ynysddu, with the latter their opponents at home this Saturday.
Elsewhere, mid-table Usk lost 27-17 at home to Caldicot in E2, while E4 bottom side Forgeside lost 50-5 at leaders RTB Ebbw Vale.
Usk host Blaina on Saturday, while Nantyglo visit Caerleon and Forgeside host Llanhilleth.