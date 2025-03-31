WRU East One
Abergavenny 1st XV 26 Nelson RFC 38
ABERGAVENNY welcomed Nelson to Bailey Park on Saturday for their final home game of the season and gave the league leaders a good run for their money, reports COLIN EVANS.
The Claret and Ambers started the game with Lyle Bond, Alfie Lewis, Matt Charles, Will Evans, Josh Hathaway, Dan Beavan, Harry Judd and Rob Dudley-Jones in the forwards.
And the backs comprised Rhys Andrews, Dan Haymond, Ben Evans, Lewis Prendergast, Tom Dudman, Anthony Squire and Will Rees.
The hosts started with great energy with a willingness to spread the ball wide, moving Nelson around the field.
And after many phases of play, Rees found space to go over for the opening try, converted by Haymond.
Abergavenny were playing with tempo, attacking from all areas of the field, and when Ben Evans was given the ball in space in his own half, he attacked his opposite number at pace and beat him on the outside to score a second try, converted by Haymond again for a 14-0 lead.
The leaders were rocking, but Nelson then brought their game plan to the fixture, utilising their strong ball carriers to drive play deep into the Abergavenny half.
Determined defence held them at bay for a while, but space was found and Nelson finally crossed for their opening try, which went unconverted (14-5).
Nelson continued to exert forward pressure, and from a lineout in the hosts’ 22 the first of many driving mauls was driven over, resulting in a penalty try and a yellow card for a home player (14-12).
This became Nelson’s go-to tactic for the rest of the afternoon.
And another lineout in the Aber 22 resulted in a similar move and score, giving Nelson a 17-14 lead at half-time.
With the result of the game having implications at both ends of the table, the second half was eagerly awaited by a sizeable Bailey Park crowd.
Abergavenny introduced Robbie Lewis, James Trumper, Eoin Shackleton and Dayle Price at the break, and continued to look dangerous in open play after the restart.
And an attack down the blind side from a scrum by Dudley-Jones saw him link up with Squire who passed back inside for Trumper to score a well-made try for a 19-17 lead.
With 15 minutes left, Nelson then secured a 50/22, and from the lineout the maul was again driven over, giving the visitors a 24-19 lead.
Nelson piled on the pressure with two more lineouts leading to driving mauls and scores in the next 10 minutes, both converted, putting the league leaders out of sight at 38-19.
But a fourth try became Abergavenny’s goal together something from the game, and patient build up during the last few minutes finally enabled Haymond to cross for the bonus point try which he converted, with Nelson winning 38-26 to sit four points clear of Abertillery BG in second.
The bonus point leaves Aber seventh four points above the drop zone with two games to play, the first a crucial derby this Saturday (April 5) at second-from-bottom Blaenavon, who lost 59-10 at Abertillery BG at the weekend.
Elsewhere, Usk lost 49-43 in a midweek East 2 points-fest at Croesyceiliog, leaving them sixth, while Nantyglo kept their E3 promotion hopes alive at the weekend with a 39-22 home win over Fleur de Lys.
But Forgeside lost 10-3 at home to Bettws, and stay bottom of E4 with five games left.
Other fixtures this Saturday include Cambrian Welfare v Brynmawr, Usk v Caldicot and Bedwellty v Crickhowell, while Abergavenny Quins face Bedwas Barbarians away on Wednesday evening (April 9).