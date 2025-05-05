THERE was more silverware for Llanarth-based newbies Glascoed FC on Saturday, as they secured a Gwent Central League double in their first season thanks to a last-gasp Benevolent Cup winner at Blaenavon Blues' Memorial Ground against Clydach Wasps 2nds.
Watched by a crowd of more than 400, the GC2 champions were down to 10 men thanks to a 68th-minute second yellow for Dawson Stubbs.
But when Ryan Martin latched onto a Shane Davies flick a minute from normal time, he made no mistake smashing the ball past the Wasps keeper to secure a title double, sparking wild celebrations.
Abergavenny Town’s Development team were hit for six though as their FAW South Reserves Cup final hopes were swatted out of the park by Cambrian United in Cardiff last week.
The Pennies were rocked by four goals inside the first half hour at Caerau Ely’s ground.
And despite Harrison Reynolds pulling one back with 24 minutes to play, the Rhondda Valley outfit weren't to be denied, firing two more late goals to win the trophy 6-1.
Aber can still win the FAW South East League though, with a short trip to Blaenavon tonight (Wednesday, May 7) and a home match with Treowen on Saturday (May 10).
The 1sts’ safety is also secured ahead of their final game at home to Treharris tonight (May 7), with results elsewhere leaving them with at least a point to spare from falling into the Ardal South East drop zone.
Elsewhere, Goytre kept their Ardal play-off hopes alive with a 1-0 win at Abertillery Bluebirds, thanks to a 69th-minute Lewis Green strike.
This week sees crucial back-to-back games with play-off rivals Chepstow Town, who beat Blaenavon Blues 1-0 at home in the visitors’ final game on Saturday, leaving Blues seventh.
The Jockeys were due at Plough Road last night after the Chronicle went to print, before hosting Goytre in Chepstow's final game on Saturday (May 10).
The Penperlleni outfit were fifth beforehand, nine points behind Caldicot in second, who have finished their games, and eight behind Chepstow, who have played two games more than Goytre.