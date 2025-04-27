ABERGAVENNY CC took on Plymstock at home and Christ College Brecon away on Saturday, winning the former and losing the latter, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
Jack Ryan playing for Christs against his home club sadly didn’t trouble the scorers, but a fine unbeaten century from A Morris (101) supported by T Palmer with 56 and O Davies 40 not out saw Brecon amass 228-5 in 35 overs, with Dylan Beaumont-Welsh taking two wickets.
Only four players managed double figures in reply, the best being Chai Sanapala with 50 as Abergavenny were dismissed for 122.
But at Avenue Road, Devon tourists Plymstock CC saw nearly all of Abergavenny’s batters getting into double figures, Will Glenn firing 46, Tom Norton 33 and Greg Fury 40, as the hosts posted 266-8 in 40 overs.
Plymstock then fared little better than Abergavenny's team in Brecon, all out for 114 in 29 overs, with Sam Clarke and Ryan Avery taking three wickets each, Lewys Wilkes-McCarthy two and Australian signing Josh Spies and Lloyd Sharp one apiece.
This Saturday (May 3) sees Abergavenny CC take their bow in South Wales Premier One at derby rivals Usk after winning promotion in 2024, with the signing of Spies from the Gold Coast providing a major boost.
As a market town club, Abergavenny CC are lucky to have the support of many sponsors from local business, and are pleased to resurrect the sponsorship of Keith Price of Abergavenny, the family-run Peugeot, Jeep and Subaru main dealer, and Volvo and Mitsubishi-approved service centre, who are sponsoring Josh and have provided him with a vehicle.
The club is also working with Christ College towards a strong working relationship to benefit both parties through the coaching and development of young girls and boys playing cricket, with the club keen to encourage greater participation from this cohort.
Steve Bradley, Christ College Brecon head of cricket, has been working with Gary Thomas, Abergavenny CC chief coach, with the aim of supporting youngsters with a pathway to develop their skill set.
And Josh will be supporting students at Christ College, while playing a leading role playing for Abergavenny CC at the weekend in their first top tier season.
He will be living at Christ College and will be passing on his knowledge and skills to help students grow to the best of their potential.
Meanwhile, several Abergavenny CC youngsters have been called up by Cricket Wales East.
They are – U10 Awstin Hill, U11 Ted Jackson, Elis Jones, U12 Ted Jackson, Toby Fairbank, U13 Eric Pike, U14 Edward Loose, U15 Evan Jones, Toby Smith.
Gwent Youth Cricket League is also providing cricket for youngsters with age groups including U9, U11, U13 and U15.
The league is managed by a committee comprising Paul Bennett (chair), Chris Page (vice-chair), Ian Baber (treasurer), Amy Green (sec and safeguarding officer), and committee members Ben Pike, J Wellington and N Pepper.
The clubs represented comprise – Abergavenny, Blackwood, Blaina, Chepstow, Croesyceiliog, Ebbw Vale, Glangrwyney, Llanarth, Machen, Malpas, Monmouth, Newbridge, Newport Fugitives, Newport, Panteg, Ponthir, Pontymister and Crosskeys, Rogerstone, Sudbrook and Usk.
Season 2024: Winners U9A Glangrwyney; U9B (Zone 1) Ebbw Vale and Glangrwyney (joint); U9B (Zone 2) Newport Fugitives; U11 Premier Chepstow; U11B Rogerstone Welfare; U13 Premier Newport CC (also won play off, with Abergavenny winning Bottom 4 Playoff); U13B Blaina CC; U15 Premier Chepstow; U15B Ponthir.