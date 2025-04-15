ABERGAVENNY Cricket Club's Eve Jackson played for Glamorgan CC Women on Friday in their first ever professional fixture, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
Ahead of their first Metro Bank One Day match at Sophia Gardens against Sussex on Saturday (April 19), the team played a warm-up against Somerset at Taunton and Eve bowled five overs, including a maiden, taking 1-21, and scored four runs batting at No 11.
Somerset won by 23 runs, scoring 232 all out to Glamorgan's 209.
Meanwhile, Abergavenny 1st XI opened their season on Saturday with a 40-over friendly at home to Radyr.
The lovely weather leading up to the game was beginning to be swept away by a new ‘front’ pushing in from the west, which threatened changeable weather, but it was pleasant enough for this early warm-up.
Abergavenny batted first and openers Ollie Jones (15) and Ed Wollcott made a sold start putting on 59 runs for the first wicket,
Woolcott went on to score a half century (52) from just 30 deliveries, while other players spending useful time in the middle were Owen Harris (44), Tom Pipe (36) and last season’s Player of the Year Ryan Avery (50), all of whom retired not out.
Youngsters Lloyd Sharp and Leo Ling were not out at the end with Abergavenny on 273.
In reply, Radyr made 152-5 in their allotted overs, the hosts using eight bowlers with James Hrastelj, Jack Ryan and Lloyd Sharp taking a wicket each and two run outs.
Regarding the coming season in South Wales Premier League One, the club are pleased to announce that their prodigal son Tom Norton will be returning to Avenue Road for their first season in top-flight cricket after a year at Usk CC, who Aber face in their first fixture proper on May 3.
The Glamorgan-allocated players for the season are Edie Byrom and Ben Morris, with the club facing Penarth in a friendly at home this Saturday (April 19).