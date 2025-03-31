THE cricket season is upon us and Abergavenny CC commence their pre-season warm-up fixtures a week on Saturday (April 12) prior to their first venture into the Premier Division of Welsh cricket, writes PAUL SUSSEX.
The Avenue Road ground is looking in pristine condition and there will be a working party this Saturday to finish off whatever is needed.
Ten years ago, the club celebrated the 40th anniversary of the 1st XI winning the Three Counties League, making this year the Golden 50th anniversary.
To mark this milestone, the club will tag the annual Past Players reunion onto this special anniversary in July.
Sadly the club have lost a number of the 1975 team with the passing of Dennis Harries, Stuart Lennox, Keith Watkins, David Griffin, Brian Shackleton and Richard Brown, and will pay tribute to them on the day with a quiet moment of reflection.
In that fabulous summer, the 1st XI won the Three Counties League and were runners up in the Monmouthshire Knockout, while the 2nd XI won the Gwent Premier League in Abergavenny CC’s best season for more than 20 years.
The reunion and Past Players Day will be held on Saturday, July 5, from 12.30pm at the clubhouse, when Abergavenny 1st XI are at home to local rivals Usk.
Anyone who knows or has contact with any old players is urged to ask them to get in touch on the above email.
Warm-up friendly fixtures begin on Saturday, April 12, at home to Radyr, while others include Penarth at home on Saturday, April 19, Plymstock at home on Saturday, April 26, with a trip to Christ College away for another team the same day.
Other fixtures may also be arranged before the season proper begins with a trip to Usk on Saturday, May 3.