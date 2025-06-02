THE start of Abergavenny 1st XI’s Saturday game at Pontarddulais was delayed by inclement weather, resulting in a reduced 33-over match, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
Abergavenny then lost the toss and were quickly reduced to 42-4 after being asked to bat, with last week’s heroes Morgan Bevans (0) and Tom Norton (5) out early.
There was a slight rally with a 54-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Karl Leathley and Tom Pipe before the former holed out for 48.
Wickets then tumbled regularly, the seemingly innocuous off spin of Richard Grant claiming 5-27 and the pace of Thomas Edwards 3-28 as Abergavenny were bowled out in the final over for a below-par 142.
Pipe added 28 and Owen Harris 26, while Jack Ryan managed 18.
Early wickets when bowling were paramount, but despite excellent opening spells from Ben Morris and Josh Spies, Pontarddulais passed 100 for the loss of just two wickets and completed a six-wicket victory reaching 144-4 in the 29th over.
Morris in his first game back since winning a Glamorgan contract took 3-18, while skipper Sam Clarke took the only other wicket.
The defeat leaves Abergavenny third from bottom after five games in their first season in South Wales Premier One, with league leaders St Fagans next up this Saturday (June 7) at home.
But the 2nds kept their 100 per cent record beating Tondu 2nds at home in a South East Wales 5 table-top clash.
They lost skipper Ed Woolcott for just 13, but Olly Jones put on 68 runs with Will Eccles for the second wicket, the former going on to score 77, including 10 fours, before holing out (138-6).
At 159-7 they looked vulnerable, but James Hrastelj with 42 and Evan Jones 18 ensured they finished with a competitive 244 all out in the final over.
Tondu were made to struggle in reply, as Abergavenny’s bowlers secured three early wickets (34-3), although a 56-run partnership then took the score to 90 before the fourth wicket, when the home side’s attack took control, dismissing the visitors for just 126 in the 32nd over.
The architects of Tondu’s downfall were Hrastelj with 3-42, Leo Ling 3-21, Pawan Nisansala 2-12 and Lewys Wilkes-McCarthy 1-31, leaving Aber with five wins from five to top the table.
But the 3rds were well beaten at Friends Union. Electing to bat first they were dismissed for 149, and owed much to a magnificent 63 from opener James Morris, with Joe Bowden scoring 26, Tim Price 13 and Chai Sanapala 12.
Destroyer in chief for Friends was Rajeev Mishra, who finished with a superb 7-27.
The visitors then put on 69 runs for the first wicket, and had scored 143 before losing their third and final wicket, reaching 154-3 in the 29th over for a seven-wicket win.
Chai Sanapala took 2-31 for Aber and Jaiden Caswell 1-17.
The 4ths inserted Bridgend 4ths at Crickhowell and restricted them to 189-6 in 40 overs, with Aaron King taking 3-22, and a wicket each for Ioan Steptoe and Ed Loose.
Third man Mihla Sibanda then fired 71, including 11 fours and four sixes, and opener Steve Brown 39, including two sixes and five fours.
But no other batters could get into double figures as they faltered to 148 all out in 31 overs, leaving them bottom of Division 12.
Abergavenny 1sts also missed out in the T20 Knock-Out Cup at home to Cardiff the previous week, the city side reaching 159-3 with eight balls to spare in reply to 158-5.
Olly Jones scored 40 for the hosts, Jack Ryan 36, Sam Clarke 32 not out and Morgan Bevans 21, while Josh Spies took 2-27 and Ryan 1-42.
But there was 20-over midweek Macey Cup success at home to Croesyceiliog by 43 runs, Ryan Avery firing 54, and Jones and Tom Pipe 37s in their 168-5.
The visitors were then limited to 125-6, Leo Ling taking 3-15, Tom Norton 2-13 and Lewys Wilkes McCarthy 1-18.
Abergavenny’s Women also won by 131 runs at Penarth, racking up 226-7 in 30 overs before dismissing the seasiders for 95 in 19 overs.
Maria Sheehan scored 50 retired not out, backed by Lorraine Wadley 22, Tyg Cullum 22, Nancy Heffaran 20, Faith Darby 17 and Bea Cundy 11, before Sheehan took 3-5.
Fixtures this Saturday (June 7) include – Abergavenny 1sts v St Fagans 1sts, Newport 3rds v Abergavenny 2nds, Abergavenny 3rds v Blackwood T 2nds, Chepstow 3rds v Abergavenny 4ths.
Abergavenny also host Moccas in a Monday night friendly (June 9).
