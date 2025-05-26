THREE wickets in his first over for Josh Spies and an unbeaten century for Tom Norton helped Abergavenny 1sts to a first-ever South Wales Premier One victory, as the newly-promoted side beat visitors Swansea by seven wickets on Saturday, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
Abergavenny won the toss and inserted the city outfit, which proved an inspired decision as Queenslander Spies immediately knocked over three of the top order (3-3) before adding a fourth scalp in his third over, leaving Swansea 18-4.
Ali Haider briefly set about spoiling Spies’ figures, but the introduction of Jack Ryan was his downfall, the youngster catching and bowling him for 26 (55-5) in the 11th over.
Ryan then struck again to leave Swansea rocking at 87-6, but 47-run and 56-run partnerships for the next two wickets and 53 extras put Swansea back in the game before they were all out for 222 in the final over, Spies completing his maiden five-wicket haul well supported by Ryan with 4-29.
Norton also bowled really well without reward.
Abergavenny in reply lost an early wicket when Will Glenn was bowled for eight.
But Ryan Avery and Karl Leathley were still together into the 16th when the latter was adjudged lbw for 19 (52-2).
Avery soon followed for 21 (59-3), and Abergavenny’s hopes now rested with Morgan Bevans and Norton, who steadied the ship before taking their partnership past 100 in the 40th over, leaving 61 runs required from the last 10 overs.
Both batters reached half centuries, and Norton ticked into overdrive in the 44th over taking 19 runs off the bowling of Tim Moses to move into the 90s to leave 19 runs needed.
Norton then completed a magnificent ton, finishing on 101 not out, Bevans also carrying his bat for 60, as the duo’s 164-run unbeaten fourth-wicket stand secured a memorable first ever Premier League Cricket win for Abergavenny CC, reaching 223-3 with 4.2 overs to spare.
The 2nds kept up their winning start to the season away to Radyr 3rds, with skipper Ed Woolcott left stranded one short of a ton on 99 not out.
Aber lost Will Eccles without scoring, but Woolcott dug in, firstly with Olly Jones (28) and later with Chai Sanapala (27), before finally with Evan Jones (11 not out) he agonisingly missed out on a century, as Abergavenny finished on 217-6 in their reduced 35 overs.
Radyr’s Benedict Das did get a century (112) before being bowled by Evan Jones who finished with 3-40 as the hosts came up 31 runs short on 187-7, with Marc Morgan, Joe Fairbank, Sanapala and Neil Smith also taking a wicket apiece
Abergavenny 3rds lost by a single run to Penarth 4ths at Crickhowell after restricting the seasiders to 170 all out in 33 overs, left arm slow bowler Andy Timpson taking 4-44.
Penarth were 105-8 before the tail wagged to post another 65 runs.
Aber’s top three batters all passed 20 with Jaiden Caswell making 44, but dipped in the middle of the innings before rallying through Manuraj Raju (22).
But with a couple of runs then required, bowling hero Timpson was run out with two balls to spare.
Newport Fugitives 3rds batted first at home to Aber’s young 4ths and posted 256-8 in their 40 overs, Ben Pike taking 2-41 and Oliver Hobbs 2-36, while James Forrester, Aaron King and Tal Edwards all took a wicket each.
The visitors then fell 57 runs short replying with a decent 199-6, but there were top efforts from young Eric Pike (47), Mat Jones (58), skipper Barry French (17) and Forrester (27 not out).
