UNBEATEN Usk 1st XI were brought down to earth by a 96-run defeat at home to Ammanford in South Wales Premier One on Saturday.
The West Walians hammered the hosts' attack for 314-8 off 50 overs, opener Tom Bevan firing 109 and nearly every other batsman making double figures.
While Usk toiled in the heat, former Qatar skipper Tamoor Zafar and Ollie Rayner each took three wickets, backed by Matthew Marriott with two.
Opener Hugo Caldicott again impressed firing 53 in reply, but despite contributions from Harawal Ahmed Wassam with 48, Glamorgan’s Billy Root 33 and Zafar 26, Usk were always behind on the run rate before being dismissed for 218 in 43 overs.
But the 2nds won a last-ball thriller by one run away to Chepstow 2nds in South East Wales 3.
Jared O'Brien hit 80 off 71 balls, including eights fours and two sixes, backed by 52 from Lloyd Bartlett and 45 from skipper Tuhin Gavand as the hosts set a 262-7 target off 45 overs, Usk’s Chris Archer taking two wickets.
Visiting skipper Sidharth Ramesh then cracked 94, including 10 fours and two sixes, backed by Jamie Jones with 50, Matt Hancock 43 and Julian Sanders 21, with the latter firing eight off the last over including the winning single off the final ball to reach 263-4.
The 3rds had to give second best to Christchurch CC Ferndale by three wickets though after scoring 168 all out in 33 overs.
Arvind Aswani fired a magnificent 102, including 21 fours, for the visitors, but only skipper Dan Cordell made any other sort of score with 27 as six batters managed just two runs between them.
The lack of support cost them as the hosts reached 169-7 with 4.2 oves to spare, Ross Price taking four wickets.