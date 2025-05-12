THERE has been lots of junior and other cup midweek action for Abergavenny Cricket Club in the last few days, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
May 5 – Blackwood Under 11s 322-4 Net 367 defeated Abergavenny U11B 298-9 Net 318.
Abergavenny U11A 283-5 Net 313 tied with Usk U11 288-6 Net 313.
May 6 – Abergavenny U13B 124-2, Toby Fairbank (24) Madeleine Powell (19) and Beau Parker-Cribb (18no), defeated Glangrwyney U13 51-8, 2 wickets for Elis Jones and Beau Parker-Cribb, 1 wicket each for Josh Witcomb, Nate Powell, Riley Bruton and Emily Brown.
Abergavenny U13 101-2 Bea Cundy (15) Eric Pike (30) Frank Meredith (16*) Ted Jackson (4no) defeated Croesyceiliog U13 99-4 with 1 wicket each for Ted Jackson, Owen Jones, Oliver Hobbs and Nian Neupane
Thursday, May 8, Macey Bowl Round 1 – Abergavenny 2nd X1 155-4 Drew Heffernan (61) Lloyd Sharp (48) Ellis Jones (15) Toby Smith (23no) defeated Monmouth 1st X1 153-3, 1 wicket each for Lloyd Sharp, Shunryu Sheehan and Joe Fairbank .
May 9 – Abergavenny U13 215-2, Owen Jones (33rtno) Ellis Jones (31rtno) Ted Jackson (32 rtno) Eric Pike (32 rtno) Beth Jackson (31rtno) Toby Gavin (10no) defeated Blackwood Town U13, 43 all out with wickets for Joseph Longcake (4) and Nâm Neupane (1) and a run out.
Abergavenny U15s kicked of theirGwent Youth Premier League campaign with an away fixture at Ebbw Vale, exam commitments adding to the challenge with the visitors fielding the minimum eight, including three U13s and one U12, with the hosts winning by five wickets.
Ebbw Vale - Final Score 118 - 5 (19 overs)
Ed Loose (Captain) – 51 – Retired, Maria Sheehan – 31 – Not Out (carried bat), Corey Lewis – 16.
Midweek fixtures this week include – Newport U14 Girls v Abergavenny U14 Girls (Wednesday, May 14) , Abergavenny U15s v Croeseyceiliog U15s (Thursday, May 15).