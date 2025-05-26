THE Pennies 2nds’ hopes of landing the FAW South East Reserves League title goes down to the wire tonight (Wednesday, May 28) in their last game of the season at Chepstow.
A 4-1 midweek win at near neighbours Goytre and a 3-0 away win on Saturday at Croesyceiliog left them second on goal difference behind Cwmbran Celtic, who have finished their fixtures.
Newport Corinthians in third were also in with a shout of the title after the weekend ahead of their last fixture last night (Tuesday, May 27) at home to Abercarn, after the Chronicle went to print.
Corries were two points behind the top two with a slightly better goal difference than Aber, but whatever their final result, Abergavenny’s destiny is in their own hands, knowing that a win at Larkfield Park will be enough regardless, or a draw if the Newport outfit hadn’t secured victory 24 hours earlier.
Three first half goals from Callum Nowell (12), Curtis Methven (32) and Zach Duke (35) put the Pennies firmly in control in the midweek Plough Road derby, before Keane Flage-Donovan fired a fourth eight minutes from time and Toby McCormick landed a last-minute Goytre consolation.
And on Saturday, Aber led 2-0 at Croesyceiliog within 18 minutes thanks to a 12th-minute penalty from Joel Ali and a Methven strike, with Nowell adding a third a minute into the second half.
