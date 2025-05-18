GOYTRE AFC'S Women were crowned South Wales Women's and Girls League champions after a 6-0 midweek home win over Undy AFC.
But the men's late run for second and a play-off spot in the Ardal South East League came unstuck after a 3-2 midweek loss at relegation battling Abercarn United meant they couldn't finish higher than fourth, with Chepstow Town taking second on goal difference from fellow Monmouthshire outfit Caldicot.
Victory for the women's team means they can't be caught by second-placed Llanrumney with an eight-point buffer between them.
Two goals from Molly Mcalorum, and one apiece from Gabby Willavise and Emma Godman put Goytre 4-0 up at the break, before two more from Godman and Hannah Walsh secured the comprehensive title-securing win.
But needing two wins from their last two games, Goytre's men saw their dreams scuppered by bottom-four side Abercarn, who secured safety with victory.
The Plough Road side led 1-0 after 17 minutes thanks to a Connor Hanford goal, but Jac Evans then put through his own net after half an hour before the hosts made it 2-1 just before the break thanks to an Alex Adams goal.
Adams fired his second on 63 minutes, and although Goytre hit back within seven minutes through Lewis McCauley making it 3-2, they couldn't find another response, ending their play-off hopes.
Despite the disappointment, they still bounced back to win their final game 3-0 at third-from-bottom Tredegar Town on Saturday, Lewis Green, Tom Meechan and Chris Ham with the goals.
But third-placed Abergavenny Town 2nds still have hopes of taking the South East Reserves title though, following a 3-0 win over Treowen a week last Saturday, a 3-1 win over Goytre in midweek and a 2-2 draw with title rivals Newport Corinthians at the weekend.
Aber need to make up six points on top side Cwmbran Celtic with three games in hand, and were due to play Goytre away last night (May 20), before Croesyceiliog Athletic away on Saturday (May 24) and Chepstow away on Tuesday (May 28).